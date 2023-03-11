The title is not the only thing that will be at stake in Indian Wells the next two weeks. With the absence of Novak Djokovic from the main draw, there is an opportunity to also claim the top spot in the ranking. Check out what needs to happen for Carlos Alcaraz to be the World’s N°1.

The Masters 1000 season started last Wednesday with the beginning of the BNP Paribas Open. The best players in the ATP Tour get together for a big event again after the Australian Open earlier this year. Among the elite stars ready to play for the title is Carlos Alcaraz with an ambitious goal in mind for Indian Wells.

The tournament is usually referred to as the fifth Grand Slam for all the things it offers to the protagonists. That means the most talented players will be doing the trip to the United States for the next month. But there will be two major absentees in the men’s draw.

Not having the current World’s N°1 is definitely bad news for the organizers. Novak Djokovic will not play in the US for a very particular reason. Although he won’t be alone in the list of big stars missing out since Rafael Nadal won’t participate either.

Can Carlos Alcaraz become World’s N°1 at Indian Wells?

These two names being out of the competition means all eyes will be pointing in one direction. The Spaniard became the youngest N°1 last September when he defeated Casper Ruud in the final of the US Open. He lost that spot this year, but he remains very close.

Alcaraz needs to win Indian Wells to top Djokovic in the ATP ranking. The only result that would give them back that place is lifting the trophy. In any other case, the Spaniard will have to stay behind the Serbian. He will be defending the title at the Miami Masters 1000 that comes up next, so this will be his best chance until it’s time for the clay tour.