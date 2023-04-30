One of the biggest race of the year is closer than ever in one of the most special months for IndyCar and other stock racing series. Check here the date.

The 2023 IndyCar Series season kicked off on March 5 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding at the Streets of St. Petersburg track in Florida.

April was the second month of the season with three races between April 2 and April 30 with two American drivers winning the most races, Josef Newgarden and Kyle Kirkwood.

May and September are the months of the 2023 IndyCar Series with fewer races, May only two the GMR Grand Prix and the Indy 500. The season ends on September 10.

When is the Indy 500 in the 2023 season?

This year the Indy 500 will be on May 28, the race is titled as the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and Marcus Ericsson is the defending champion.

But before the Indy 500 another race will take place in May, the GMR Grand Prix will be hosted on May 13 in Indiana at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Will Power is the current IndyCar Series Champion, he won last season as a Team Penske member, it is likely that he and his teammate Newgarden will be able to defend the title.