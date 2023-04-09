Jon Rahm, one of the best players in the world, will be a favorite to win the 2023 Masters tournament. Check out more about him including his age, height, weight, wife, nationality, caddie and nickname.

Jon Rahm is living one of the best moments in his career. During 2023, just in a span of three months, Rahm already has three victories: Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express at La Quinta and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

Rahm is on his quest to claim back the No.1 spot in the World Golf Ranking where he's just behind Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. He was on top of that list for the first time in 2020 after conquering the Memorial Tournament.

Now, Jon Rahm is trying to win the Masters Tournament for the first time in his career. Here you can find more details about one of golf's superstars at Augusta National Golf Club.

How old is Jon Rahm?

Jon Rahm Rodriguez is 32 years old. He was born on November 10, 1994.

How tall is John Rahm?

John Rahm's height is 6 ft 2 in (approximately 1.88 m). He studied at the Arizona State University and established a record leading for 60 weeks the World Golf Amateur Ranking. As a professional, he has ten victories in the PGA Tour and nine in the European tour.

What is the home country of Jon Rahm?

Jon Rahm is from Barrika in Spain. Rahm became the first Spanish golfer to win the US Open in 2021 at Torrey Pines with a spectacular performance beating players like Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa.

How big is Jon Rahm?

The weight of Jon Rahm is 220 lb (approximately 100 kg). Rahm is trying to become the fourth player from Spain to win the Masters Tournament after Severiano Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia and Jose Maria Olazabal.

Is Jon Rahm married? Who is his wife?

Jon Rahm is married to Kelley Cahill. They live in Scottsdale, Arizona and have two sons: Kepa and Eneko. Rahm and his wife have been together since the Spanish player was representing Arizona State University at the college level.

Who is the caddie of Jon Rahm?

Adam Hayes is Jon Rahm's caddie. He's one of the most experienced caddies on the PGA Tour. They've been working together since 2016. He was caddie for players like Webb Simpson and before that he did it for four years at the LPGA Tour.

What is Jon Rahm's nickname?

Jon Rahm's nickname is Rahmbo in a clear game of words with his last name and the famous movie character Rambo of the Sylvester Stallone's movies.