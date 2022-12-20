Argentina's World Cup victory has everyone more than excited, especially as Lionel Messi has won the trophy he was missing. Juan Martin del Potro made a huge promise if Argentina won the final matchup.

Despite the World Cup fever has ended, there are multiple stories all over the sports world. As Argentina won their third World Cup in history, many Argentine sports icons made multiple promises if this happens. None other than Juan Martin del Potro was one of them. As a huge football fan, he was willing to do anything for La Albiceleste.

With Lionel Messi's double and Angel Di Maria's single goal, Argentina almost won the game within the 120-minute margin, however, Kylian Mbappe took his turn and scored three goals to even the score and sent it to the penalty shootout. With an astonishing performance Emiliano Martinez blocked one shot, while France missed another one, as Argentina scored all four and left Qatar with the World Cup trophy in their hands.

At their arrival to Argentina, in Buenos Aires there were almost five million people all over the city waiting to see at least for a second their 26-man squad that won the Men's World Cup tournament after a 36-year drought. The World Cup might have ended, but the fever and feelings are still here for more than one Argentine.

Juan Martin del Potro could return to play after Argentina won the World Cup

After Argentina won over Croatia in the semifinals, Juan Martin del Potro tweeted about the relevance Lionel Scaloni has as the head coach of the Albiceleste. "Scaloni's human touch by placing in Dybala, Correa and Foyth. Masterclass." Del Potro commented. In one of the responses, a Twitter fan asked him if Argentina win the World Cup, he could play in the US Open tournamen in 2023. "I will do my best." he replied.

So, after Argentina won the FIFA World Cup final to France after the penalty shootout, the ATP's Twitter account head over to that tweet, waiting for an answer. Del Potro with a class act replied, "I’ll update you in a few days!". Since then, on Twitter many Argentinians have gone crazy about his possible return.

In fact, the last time Del Potro played at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York, he played in the final game against Novak Djokovic in 2018. He lost, still was his second best run in the US Open, after his victory in 2009 where he beat Roger Federer and clinched his one-and-only Grand Slam of his tennis career.