Kansas State will play against Alabama at Caesars Superdome in the Sugar Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Check out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Kansas State vs Alabama: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free the 2022 Sugar Bowl in the US

The Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome will be the last game of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season for Kansas State and Alabama. Find out here the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can do it through FuboTV (free trial).

Kansas State had one of the most shocking performances in the NCAA. They weren’t seen as a threat, but their level of play was outstanding. Their 10-3 record makes them a tough rival mainly for how their last game ended. The Wildcats reached the Big 12 Championship match, where they got a 31-28 win over then undefeated TCU.

Alabama closed as the fifth ranked team in the nation. Not being in the playoffs was disappointing based on their standards, so they will be looking forward to ending the year well. Their 10-2 mark still had them as one of the best squads given their only two defeats were by three or less points. The Crimson Tide got to this clash with three victories.

Kansas State vs Alabama: Date

Kansas State will play vs Alabama in the Sugar Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, December 31 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kansas State vs Alabama: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Kansas State vs Alabama in the US

The game between Kansas State and Alabama in the Sugar Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.