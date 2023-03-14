All the exclusive details of the biggest college basketball tournament in the country, TV channels, live streaming option and each of the rounds until the last day of the event.

March Madness 2023 will be available throughout the country through conventional television, live streaming and radio, but the best thing is that there is a free stream option available for seven days.

The Kansas Jayhawks are the defending champions, they won the tournament during the 2021-2022 season, but this time they are not the biggest favorites to win the title again.

The first game of the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament will be on March 14 in Dayton, Ohio. That game will be part of the First Four before the real madness kicks off on March 16.

March Madness 2023 TV Channel Schedule and Standings

The good news is that the TV channels remain the same as previous seasons, there are no major changes, CBS, TruTV, TBS and TNT will be the channels in charge of broadcasting all the games.

First Four – Dayton, OH March 14 – South Regional 16 Texas A&M–Corpus Christi 6:40 PM 16 SE Missouri State TruTV March 14 – Midwest Regional 11 Mississippi State 9:10 PM 11 Pittsburgh TruTV March 15 – East Regional 16 Texas Southern 6:40 PM 16 Fairleigh Dickinson TruTV March 15 – West Regional 11 Arizona State 9:10 PM 11 Nevada TruTV

South Regional – KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY First round

Round of 64

March 16–17 Second Round

Round of 32

March 18–19 Regional semifinals

Sweet 16

March 23–24 Regional Final

Elite 8

March 26 Free live streaming option is FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs) 1 Alabama 2:45 PM 16 Texas A&M–CC/SE Missouri St CBS/FuboTV Legacy Arena in Birmingham – Thu/Sat 8 Maryland 12:15 PM 9 West Virginia CBS/FuboTV 5 San Diego State 3:10 PM 12 Charleston TruTV Amway Center in Orlando – Thu/Sat 4 Virginia 12:40 PM 13 Furman TruTV CBS/FuboTV 6 Creighton 4:00 PM 11 NC State TNT Ball Arena in Denver – Fri/Sun 3 Baylor 1:30 PM 14 UC Santa Barbara TNT 7 Missouri 1:40 PM 10 Utah State TNT Golden 1 Center in Sacramento – Thu/Sat 2 Arizona 4:10 PM 15 Princeton TNT

East Regional – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY First round

Round of 64

March 16–17 Second Round

Round of 32

March 18–19 Regional semifinals

Sweet 16

March 23–24 Regional Final

Elite 8

March 25 Free live streaming option is FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs) 1 Purdue 6:50 PM 16 TX Southern/FDU TNT Nation Wide Arena in Columbus – Fri/Sun 8 Memphis 9:20 PM 9 Florida Atlantic TNT 5 Duke 7:10 PM 12 Oral Roberts CBS/FuboTV Amway Center in Orlando – Thu/Sat 4 Tennessee 9:40 PM 13 Louisiana CBS/FuboTV TBS 6 Kentucky 7:10 PM 11 Providence CBS/FuboTV Greensboro Coliseum – Fri/Sun 3 Kansas State 9:40 PM 14 Montana State CBS/FuboTV 7 Michigan State 12:15 PM 10 USC CBS/FuboTV Nation Wide Arena in Columbus – Fri/Sun 2 Marquette 2:45 PM 15 Vermont CBS/FuboTV

Midwest Regional – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO First round

Round of 64

March 16–17 Second Round

Round of 32

March 18–19 Regional semifinals

Sweet 16

March 23–24 Regional Final

Elite 8

March 26 Free live streaming option is FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs) 1 Houston 9:20 PM 16 Northern Kentucky TNT Legacy Arena in Birmingham – Thu/Sat 8 Iowa 6:50 PM 9 Auburn TNT 5 Miami (FL) 7:25 PM 12 Drake TBS MVP Arena in Albany – Fri/Sun 4 Indiana 9:55 PM 13 Kent State TBS CBS/FuboTV 6 Iowa State 3:10 PM 11 Mississippi St/Pittsburgh TruTV Greensboro Coliseum – Fri/Sun 3 Xavier 12:40 PM 14 Kennesaw State TruTV 7 Texas A&M 9:55 PM 10 Penn State TBS Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines – Thu/Sat 2 Texas 7:25 PM 15 Colgate TBS

West Regional – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV First round

Round of 64

March 16–17 Second Round

Round of 32

March 18–19 Regional semifinals

Sweet 16

March 23–24 Regional Final

Elite 8

March 25 Free live streaming option is FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs) 1 Kansas 2:00 PM 16 Howard TBS Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines – Thu/Sat 8 Arkansas 4:30 PM 9 Illinois TBS 5 Saint Mary's 2:00 PM 12 VCU TBS MVP Arena in Albany – Fri/Sun 4 UConn 4:30 PM 13 Iona TBS TBS 6 TCU 10:05 PM 11 Arizona St/Nevada TruTV Ball Arena in Denver – Fri/Sun 3 Gonzaga 7:35 PM 14 Grand Canyon TruTV 7 Northwestern 7:35 PM 10 Boise State TruTV Golden 1 Center in Sacramento – Thu/Sat 2 UCLA 10:05 PM 15 UNC Asheville TruTV

Final Four – Houston, Texas Free live streaming option is FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs) S E CBS/FuboTV CBS/FuboTV MW W CBS/FuboTV

National semifinals

Team 1 vs Team 2 CBS/FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs)

at NRG Stadium – Houston, TX, April 1. Team 3 vs Team 4

National Championship

Team 1 vs Team 2 CBS/FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs)

at NRG Stadium – Houston, TX, April 1.

March Madness 2023 Dates

The tournament begins on March 14 at 1:30 PM (ET) with the First Round, that round will be hosted in Dayton, Ohio. The first game of the day will be Texas A&M–Corpus Christi vs SE Missouri State.

1. First Round: March 14-15

2. South Regional: March 16-26

3. East Regional: March 16-25

4. Midwest Regional: March 16-26

5. West Regional: March 16-25

6. Final Four (West Regional all-tournament team): Begins on Saturday, April 1 and ends on Monday, April 3.

7. National Semifinals: Both games will be played on April 1

8. National Championship: The big game will be on April 3.

March Madness 2023 Locations

The first and second rounds will be played in 9 different cities, with Dayton, Ohio hosting the first four, while the regionals and final four will be played in five cities.

- First Four: Dayton

- First and Second rounds: Sacramento, Denver, Des Moines, Columbus, Albany, Greensboro, Birmingham, Orlando.

- Regionals: Las Vegas, Kansas City, Louisville and New York City.

- Final Four: Houston

- Semifinals and National Championship: Houston