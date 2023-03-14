March Madness 2023 will be available throughout the country through conventional television, live streaming and radio, but the best thing is that there is a free stream option available for seven days.
The Kansas Jayhawks are the defending champions, they won the tournament during the 2021-2022 season, but this time they are not the biggest favorites to win the title again.
The first game of the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament will be on March 14 in Dayton, Ohio. That game will be part of the First Four before the real madness kicks off on March 16.
March Madness 2023 TV Channel Schedule and Standings
The good news is that the TV channels remain the same as previous seasons, there are no major changes, CBS, TruTV, TBS and TNT will be the channels in charge of broadcasting all the games.
|First Four – Dayton, OH
|March 14 – South Regional
|16
|Texas A&M–Corpus Christi
|6:40 PM
|16
|SE Missouri State
|TruTV
|March 14 – Midwest Regional
|11
|Mississippi State
|9:10 PM
|11
|Pittsburgh
|TruTV
|March 15 – East Regional
|16
|Texas Southern
|6:40 PM
|16
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|TruTV
|March 15 – West Regional
|11
|Arizona State
|9:10 PM
|11
|Nevada
|TruTV
|South Regional – KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|First round
Round of 64
March 16–17
|Second Round
Round of 32
March 18–19
|Regional semifinals
Sweet 16
March 23–24
|Regional Final
Elite 8
March 26
|Free live streaming option is FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs)
|1
|Alabama
|2:45 PM
|16
|Texas A&M–CC/SE Missouri St
|CBS/FuboTV
|Legacy Arena in Birmingham – Thu/Sat
|8
|Maryland
|12:15 PM
|9
|West Virginia
|CBS/FuboTV
|5
|San Diego State
|3:10 PM
|12
|Charleston
|TruTV
|Amway Center in Orlando – Thu/Sat
|4
|Virginia
|12:40 PM
|13
|Furman
|TruTV
|CBS/FuboTV
|6
|Creighton
|4:00 PM
|11
|NC State
|TNT
|Ball Arena in Denver – Fri/Sun
|3
|Baylor
|1:30 PM
|14
|UC Santa Barbara
|TNT
|7
|Missouri
|1:40 PM
|10
|Utah State
|TNT
|Golden 1 Center in Sacramento – Thu/Sat
|2
|Arizona
|4:10 PM
|15
|Princeton
|TNT
|East Regional – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
|First round
Round of 64
March 16–17
|Second Round
Round of 32
March 18–19
|Regional semifinals
Sweet 16
March 23–24
|Regional Final
Elite 8
March 25
|Free live streaming option is FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs)
|1
|Purdue
|6:50 PM
|16
|TX Southern/FDU
|TNT
|Nation Wide Arena in Columbus – Fri/Sun
|8
|Memphis
|9:20 PM
|9
|Florida Atlantic
|TNT
|5
|Duke
|7:10 PM
|12
|Oral Roberts
|CBS/FuboTV
|Amway Center in Orlando – Thu/Sat
|4
|Tennessee
|9:40 PM
|13
|Louisiana
|CBS/FuboTV
|TBS
|6
|Kentucky
|7:10 PM
|11
|Providence
|CBS/FuboTV
|Greensboro Coliseum – Fri/Sun
|3
|Kansas State
|9:40 PM
|14
|Montana State
|CBS/FuboTV
|7
|Michigan State
|12:15 PM
|10
|USC
|CBS/FuboTV
|Nation Wide Arena in Columbus – Fri/Sun
|2
|Marquette
|2:45 PM
|15
|Vermont
|CBS/FuboTV
|Midwest Regional – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
|First round
Round of 64
March 16–17
|Second Round
Round of 32
March 18–19
|Regional semifinals
Sweet 16
March 23–24
|Regional Final
Elite 8
March 26
|Free live streaming option is FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs)
|1
|Houston
|9:20 PM
|16
|Northern Kentucky
|TNT
|Legacy Arena in Birmingham – Thu/Sat
|8
|Iowa
|6:50 PM
|9
|Auburn
|TNT
|5
|Miami (FL)
|7:25 PM
|12
|Drake
|TBS
|MVP Arena in Albany – Fri/Sun
|4
|Indiana
|9:55 PM
|13
|Kent State
|TBS
|CBS/FuboTV
|6
|Iowa State
|3:10 PM
|11
|Mississippi St/Pittsburgh
|TruTV
|Greensboro Coliseum – Fri/Sun
|3
|Xavier
|12:40 PM
|14
|Kennesaw State
|TruTV
|7
|Texas A&M
|9:55 PM
|10
|Penn State
|TBS
|Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines – Thu/Sat
|2
|Texas
|7:25 PM
|15
|Colgate
|TBS
|West Regional – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
|First round
Round of 64
March 16–17
|Second Round
Round of 32
March 18–19
|Regional semifinals
Sweet 16
March 23–24
|Regional Final
Elite 8
March 25
|Free live streaming option is FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs)
|1
|Kansas
|2:00 PM
|16
|Howard
|TBS
|Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines – Thu/Sat
|8
|Arkansas
|4:30 PM
|9
|Illinois
|TBS
|5
|Saint Mary's
|2:00 PM
|12
|VCU
|TBS
|MVP Arena in Albany – Fri/Sun
|4
|UConn
|4:30 PM
|13
|Iona
|TBS
|TBS
|6
|TCU
|10:05 PM
|11
|Arizona St/Nevada
|TruTV
|Ball Arena in Denver – Fri/Sun
|3
|Gonzaga
|7:35 PM
|14
|Grand Canyon
|TruTV
|7
|Northwestern
|7:35 PM
|10
|Boise State
|TruTV
|Golden 1 Center in Sacramento – Thu/Sat
|2
|UCLA
|10:05 PM
|15
|UNC Asheville
|TruTV
|Final Four – Houston, Texas
|Free live streaming option is FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs)
|S
|E
|CBS/FuboTV
|CBS/FuboTV
|MW
|W
|CBS/FuboTV
National semifinals
|Team 1
|vs
|Team 2
|CBS/FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs)
at NRG Stadium – Houston, TX, April 1.
|Team 3
|vs
|Team 4
National Championship
|Team 1
|vs
|Team 2
|CBS/FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs)
at NRG Stadium – Houston, TX, April 1.
March Madness 2023 Dates
The tournament begins on March 14 at 1:30 PM (ET) with the First Round, that round will be hosted in Dayton, Ohio. The first game of the day will be Texas A&M–Corpus Christi vs SE Missouri State.
1. First Round: March 14-15
2. South Regional: March 16-26
3. East Regional: March 16-25
4. Midwest Regional: March 16-26
5. West Regional: March 16-25
6. Final Four (West Regional all-tournament team): Begins on Saturday, April 1 and ends on Monday, April 3.
7. National Semifinals: Both games will be played on April 1
8. National Championship: The big game will be on April 3.
March Madness 2023 Locations
The first and second rounds will be played in 9 different cities, with Dayton, Ohio hosting the first four, while the regionals and final four will be played in five cities.
- First Four: Dayton
- First and Second rounds: Sacramento, Denver, Des Moines, Columbus, Albany, Greensboro, Birmingham, Orlando.
- Regionals: Las Vegas, Kansas City, Louisville and New York City.
- Final Four: Houston
- Semifinals and National Championship: Houston