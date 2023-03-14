March Madness 2023 will be available throughout the country through conventional television, live streaming and radio, but the best thing is that there is a free stream option available for seven days.

The Kansas Jayhawks are the defending champions, they won the tournament during the 2021-2022 season, but this time they are not the biggest favorites to win the title again.

The first game of the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament will be on March 14 in Dayton, Ohio. That game will be part of the First Four before the real madness kicks off on March 16.

March Madness 2023 TV Channel Schedule and Standings

The good news is that the TV channels remain the same as previous seasons, there are no major changes, CBS, TruTV, TBS and TNT will be the channels in charge of broadcasting all the games.

First Four – Dayton, OH
March 14 – South Regional
16 Texas A&M–Corpus Christi 6:40 PM    
16 SE Missouri State TruTV    
March 14 – Midwest Regional
11 Mississippi State 9:10 PM    
11 Pittsburgh TruTV    
March 15 – East Regional
16 Texas Southern 6:40 PM    
16 Fairleigh Dickinson TruTV    
March 15 – West Regional
11 Arizona State 9:10 PM    
11 Nevada TruTV    
  South Regional – KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY  
  First round
Round of 64
March 16–17		     Second Round
Round of 32
March 18–19		     Regional semifinals
Sweet 16
March 23–24		     Regional Final
Elite 8
March 26		  
  Free live streaming option is FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs)  
  1 Alabama 2:45 PM        
 
  16 Texas A&M–CC/SE Missouri St CBS/FuboTV  
         
  Legacy Arena in Birmingham – Thu/Sat  
           
  8 Maryland 12:15 PM  
   
  9 West Virginia CBS/FuboTV  
         
     
           
  5 San Diego State 3:10 PM    
   
  12 Charleston TruTV  
         
  Amway Center in Orlando – Thu/Sat  
           
  4 Virginia 12:40 PM  
   
  13 Furman TruTV  
         
     
        CBS/FuboTV  
  6 Creighton 4:00 PM      
   
  11 NC State TNT  
         
  Ball Arena in Denver – Fri/Sun  
           
  3 Baylor 1:30 PM  
   
  14 UC Santa Barbara TNT  
         
     
           
  7 Missouri 1:40 PM    
   
  10 Utah State TNT  
         
  Golden 1 Center in Sacramento – Thu/Sat  
           
  2 Arizona 4:10 PM  
   
  15 Princeton TNT
East Regional – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
  First round
Round of 64
March 16–17		     Second Round
Round of 32
March 18–19		     Regional semifinals
Sweet 16
March 23–24		     Regional Final
Elite 8
March 25		  
  1 Purdue 6:50 PM        
 
  16 TX Southern/FDU TNT  
         
  Nation Wide Arena in Columbus – Fri/Sun  
           
  8 Memphis 9:20 PM  
   
  9 Florida Atlantic TNT  
         
     
           
  5 Duke 7:10 PM    
   
  12 Oral Roberts CBS/FuboTV  
         
  Amway Center in Orlando – Thu/Sat  
           
  4 Tennessee 9:40 PM  
   
  13 Louisiana CBS/FuboTV  
         
     
        TBS  
  6 Kentucky 7:10 PM      
   
  11 Providence CBS/FuboTV  
         
  Greensboro Coliseum – Fri/Sun  
           
  3 Kansas State 9:40 PM  
   
  14 Montana State CBS/FuboTV  
         
     
           
  7 Michigan State 12:15 PM    
   
  10 USC CBS/FuboTV  
         
  Nation Wide Arena in Columbus – Fri/Sun  
           
  2 Marquette 2:45 PM  
   
  15 Vermont CBS/FuboTV  
Midwest Regional – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
  First round
Round of 64
March 16–17		     Second Round
Round of 32
March 18–19		     Regional semifinals
Sweet 16
March 23–24		     Regional Final
Elite 8
March 26		  
  1 Houston 9:20 PM        
 
  16 Northern Kentucky TNT  
         
  Legacy Arena in Birmingham – Thu/Sat  
           
  8 Iowa 6:50 PM  
   
  9 Auburn TNT  
         
     
           
  5 Miami (FL) 7:25 PM    
   
  12 Drake TBS  
         
  MVP Arena in Albany – Fri/Sun  
           
  4 Indiana 9:55 PM  
   
  13 Kent State TBS  
         
     
        CBS/FuboTV  
  6 Iowa State 3:10 PM      
   
  11 Mississippi St/Pittsburgh TruTV  
         
  Greensboro Coliseum – Fri/Sun  
           
  3 Xavier 12:40 PM  
   
  14 Kennesaw State TruTV  
         
     
           
  7 Texas A&M 9:55 PM    
   
  10 Penn State TBS  
         
  Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines – Thu/Sat  
           
  2 Texas 7:25 PM  
   
  15 Colgate TBS  
West Regional – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
  First round
Round of 64
March 16–17		     Second Round
Round of 32
March 18–19		     Regional semifinals
Sweet 16
March 23–24		     Regional Final
Elite 8
March 25		  
  1 Kansas 2:00 PM        
 
  16 Howard TBS  
         
  Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines – Thu/Sat  
           
  8 Arkansas 4:30 PM  
   
  9 Illinois TBS  
         
     
           
  5 Saint Mary's 2:00 PM    
   
  12 VCU TBS  
         
  MVP Arena in Albany – Fri/Sun  
           
  4 UConn 4:30 PM  
   
  13 Iona TBS  
         
     
        TBS  
  6 TCU 10:05 PM      
   
  11 Arizona St/Nevada TruTV  
         
  Ball Arena in Denver – Fri/Sun  
           
  3 Gonzaga 7:35 PM  
   
  14 Grand Canyon TruTV  
         
     
           
  7 Northwestern 7:35 PM    
   
  10 Boise State TruTV  
         
  Golden 1 Center in Sacramento – Thu/Sat  
           
  2 UCLA 10:05 PM  
   
  15 UNC Asheville TruTV  
Final Four – Houston, Texas
  S        
 
  E   CBS/FuboTV  
         
     
        CBS/FuboTV  
  MW      
   
  W   CBS/FuboTV  

National semifinals

Team 1 vs  Team 2 CBS/FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs)
at NRG Stadium – Houston, TX, April 1.
Team 3  vs  Team 4

National Championship

Team 1 vs   Team 2 CBS/FuboTV (7-day trial for US subs)
at NRG Stadium – Houston, TX, April 1.

March Madness 2023 Dates

The tournament begins on March 14 at 1:30 PM (ET) with the First Round, that round will be hosted in Dayton, Ohio. The first game of the day will be Texas A&M–Corpus Christi vs SE Missouri State.

1. First Round: March 14-15
2. South Regional: March 16-26
3. East Regional: March 16-25
4. Midwest Regional: March 16-26
5. West Regional: March 16-25
6. Final Four (West Regional all-tournament team): Begins on Saturday, April 1 and ends on Monday, April 3.
7. National Semifinals: Both games will be played on April 1
8. National Championship: The big game will be on April 3.

March Madness 2023 Locations

The first and second rounds will be played in 9 different cities, with Dayton, Ohio hosting the first four, while the regionals and final four will be played in five cities.

- First Four: Dayton
- First and Second rounds: Sacramento, Denver, Des Moines, Columbus, Albany, Greensboro, Birmingham, Orlando.
- Regionals: Las Vegas, Kansas City, Louisville and New York City.
- Final Four: Houston
- Semifinals and National Championship: Houston