In March Madness 2023, Florida Atlantic play against San Diego State. Read here to check out what happens if the Owls lose to the Aztecs in the Final Four.

March Madness 2023 could have very well been a movie script. The upsets, the thrill, the fans are just of some of the ingredientes which have led to a spectacular Final Four. This is probably the most surprising NCAA Men's tournament ever and now it's time to find out who's gonna be the new champion.

Florida Atlantic University are just in their second tournament appearance. Believe it or not, the Owls eliminated contenders as Tennessee and Kansas State with amazing perfomances by Vladislav Goldin, Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin. Remember Wichita State and George Mason as 'Cinderella' teams? Get ready for this version.

Meanwhile, San Diego State arrive to the Final Four in a very different role. As underdogs, they've dispatched powerhouses as Alabama. However, during the semifinals, they are favorites after an eight-game winning streak including the West Mountain tournament final.

Final Four 2023: What happens if FAU loses to San Diego State?

If Florida Atlantic lose to San Diego State in the Final Four of March Madness 2023, the Owls will be officially eliminated in what should be remembered as one of the greatest runs ever. The Aztecs would advance to the National Championship game.

In case San Diego State beat Florida Atlantic, the Aztecs will face the winner of the other semifinal between the UConn Huskies and the Miami Hurricanes. This is the first Final Four appearance for San Diego State. Their best performances were Sweet Sixteen in 2011 and 2014.