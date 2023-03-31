The University of Connecticut will play against Miami in the long-awaited Final Four of March Madness 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

The Final Four is here to close out a spectacular 2023 edition of March Madness. In a tournament full of surprises, UConn will face Miami on Saturday, April 1 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Here you can find the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

The UConn Huskies are on a roll winning 10 of their last 11 games. Though their only loss came at the Big East semifinals against Marquette, head coach Dan Hurley knew there was something about this group of players. In March Madness 2023, UConn have proved it with victories over Iona, Saint Mary's, Arkansas and Gonzaga.

As it has been during the NCAA Men's tournament, Miami are five-point underdogs against UConn but they are ready for another upset. So far, the Hurricanes have shocked the nation after eliminating No.2 Houston and No.5 Texas. There's no fear in this team led by Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier.

When will UConn vs Miami be played?

The 2023 March Madness game between the UConn Huskies and the Miami Hurricanes will be played on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

UConn vs Miami : Time by State in the US

ET: 8:49 PM

CT: 7:49 PM

MT: 6:49 PM

PT: 5:49 PM

How to watch UConn vs Miami in the US

The semifinal between UConn and Miami in March Madness 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the Final Four in the United States is CBS and Paramount+.