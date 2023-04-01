In the Final Four of March Madness 2023, San Diego State play against Florida Atlantic University. Read here to check out what happens if the Aztecs lose to the Owls in the NCAA tournament.

San Diego State clashes with Florida Atlantic University in one of the most unexpected matchups in March Madness history. With all the favorites gone from the bracket, thousands of fans at NRG Stadium in Houston will live a game for the ages in the 2023 Final Four.

In an incredible turn of events, San Diego State are just two wins away from a National Championship. Furthermore, the Aztecs arrive to the Final Four as 2.5-point favorites after eliminating Alabama, Creighton, Furman and College of Charleston. They're on an eight-game winning streak including the West Mountain tournament final.

Florida Atlantic University are ready to finish their magical story in March Madness 2023. They just have nothing to lose after knocking out Kansas State and Tennessee. The Owls have an impressive 35-3 record this season thanks to clutch performances by Johnell Davis, Alijah Martin and Vladislav Goldin.

March Madness 2023: What happens if the San Diego State Aztecs lose against Florida Atlantic University in Final Four?

If San Diego State lose to Florida Atlantic University in the Final Four of March Madness 2023, the Aztecs will be officially eliminated. Then, the Owls would advance to the National Championship game.

In case Florida Atlantic University beat San Diego State, the Owls would have to face the winner of the other semifinal between the UConn Huskies and the Miami Hurricanes. This is the first Final Four for FAU in program's history and all this is happening just in their second appearance ever at the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.

So, that's the path to an unexpected National Championship for Florida Atlantic University. If the Owls shock again the NCAA with a win against San Diego State, anything would be possible. They'll be just a step away from one of the biggest underdog stories ever.