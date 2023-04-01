In the Final Four of March Madness 2023, UConn play against Miami. Read here to check out what happens if the Huskies lose to the Hurricanes in the NCAA tournament.

UConn won their last national championship in 2014 and, since that season, the Huskies weren't even able to reach a Sweet Sixteen. Now, they're finally back all the way into the Final Four. After a 27-8 record in the regular season, UConn forgot a crushing loss with Marquette at the semifinals of the Big East tournament and went all-in for March Madness 2023.

The UConn Huskies are on a roll winning 10 of their last 11 games. After that thriller against Marquette, head coach Dan Hurley knew there was something about this group of players. In March Madness 2023, UConn have proved it with victories over Iona, Saint Mary's, Arkansas and Gonzaga.

So, the Huskies arrive to the Final Four with a great chance of reaching the championship game for the first time in almost a decade. Read here to find out waht happens if UConn lose to Miami in the NCAA tournament.

March Madness 2023: What happens if the UConn Huskies lose against Miami in Final Four?

If UConn lose to Miami in the Final Four of March Madness 2023, the Huskies will be officially eliminated . Then, the Hurricanes would advance to the National Championship game.

In case Miami beat UConn, the Hurricanes would have to face the winner of the other semifinal between the San Diego Aztecs and Florida Atlantic University. This is the first Final Four appearance for Miami in program's history.

That's the path to an unexpected National Championship for Miami. If the Hurricanes shock the NCAA with a win against UConn, anything would be possible in the quest for a title at Houston.