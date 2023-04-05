The Masters is the first major championship of the year. Read here to check out how many rounds are played at Augusta National Golf Club.

The Masters is one of golf's greatest traditions. From April 6-9, Augusta National Golf Club will host the 87th edition of the tournament. There are many favorites to win the famous green jacket. Scottie Scheffler as defending champion, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and, of course, players from LIV who would be allowed to participate like Cameron Smith or Dustin Johnson.

Furthermore, The Masters 2023 will also have on its field a legend of the sport such as Tiger Woods. After a terrible car accident two years ago, Tiger has slowly come back and is looking for his record-tying sixth title at Augusta. Also, he is chasing Jack Nicklaus for the most major championships won ever.

The Masters 2023 will have 88 of the best players in the world and it promises to be one of the most thrilling events of the year. Read here to check out how many rounds are played at Augusta National Golf Club.

How many rounds are played at the 2023 Masters Tournament?

Four rounds will be played at The Masters Tournament 2023. The first one is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 and the second for April 7. After these first two rounds, the Top 50 players (and tied) will make the cut for the weekend.

Then, the third round will be played on Saturday, April 8 and the final round at Augusta National Golf Club is scheduled for Sunday, April 9. Of course, all this depends on weather conditions at Georgia.

If two or more players tie for first place, there is not an extra round of golf as it happens, for example, in the US Open Championship. In The Masters, all the players with the same score at the top of the leaderboard go to a sudden-death playoff which starts at the 18th hole.