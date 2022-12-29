Michigan will play against TCU trying to get a spot in the final of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The Fiesta Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in what should be an exciting clash. Check out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Michigan vs TCU: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free the 2022 Fiesta Bowl in the US

The 2022 NCAA College Football Season will have this game as the opening semifinal. This Michigan vs TCU at State Farm Stadium in the Fiesta Bowl will then determine the first finalist of the playoffs. Find out here the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can do it through FuboTV (free trial).

Michigan were the other team that had a perfect season. Just like the Georgia Bulldogs did, they finished 13-0 in an outstanding way. Their place in this part of the tournament wasn’t in doubt given how consistent they were. The Wolverines last played vs the Purdue Boilermakers on December 3 in a 43-22 win.

TCU could be seen as one of the surprises of the year for their growth. They almost got to this point undefeated, but a tough overtime loss against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game left them at 12-1. The Horned Frogs were in the top four of the NCAA because of their high-scoring offense lead by Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan.

Michigan vs TCU: Date

Michigan will play vs TCU in the Fiesta Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, December 31 at 4 PM (ET). The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Michigan vs TCU: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

How to watch Michigan vs TCU in the US

The game between Michigan and TCU in the Fiesta Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.