Motorsport will have a weekend full of events, with activity in many of the most important categories worldwide and in the United States. So that you do not miss anything that will take place during the weekend of April 1 and 2, here we will show you the weekend schedule, so you can know which events will take place and at what times.

On the one hand, there will be activity in the two main categories of cars and motorcycles. Formula 1 will have its third race of the season, the Australian GP in which Red Bull will seek to remain leaders in the teams' championship, while the drivers' championship fight between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez continues. The MotoGP will have its second race of the season, with Francesco Bagnaia, last champion, seeking to repeat the victory achieved in Portugal.

There will also be activity in the United States with the two most important categories in the country. On the one hand, the Nascar Cup Series will present the 7th race of the 2023 season, the Toyota Owners 400 in which the drivers will continue to seek to qualify for the Playoffs. On the other, IndyCar will have PPG 375, the second race of the season, with Marcus Ericsson being the winner of the first in St. Petersburg.

Motorsport Weekend Schedule: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, April 1

1:00-2:00 am (ET) – Formula 1 Australian GP Qualifying

9:50-10:30 (ET) – MotoGP Argentine GP Qualifying 1 and 2

10:50 am (ET) - Nascar Toyota Owners 400 Qualifying

2:15 pm (ET) – IndyCar PPG 375 Qualifying

Sunday, April 2

12:00 am (ET) - Formula 1 Australian GP Race [TV in US: F1TV]

9:00 am (ET) – MotoGP Argentine GP Race

12:00 pm (ET) - IndyCar PPG 375 Race

3:30 pm (ET) – Nascar Toyota Owners Race

