Last season was cut short for Busch and he was expected to return for more in the new 2023 season but things took an unexpected turn after a recent injury. Check here why he isn't racing this year.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicked off on February 5 with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum but the bad news is that Kurt Busch won't be available for the 2023 season.

Busch's team in 2022 was 23XI Racing and it was expected that he would be ready to return with them in 2023 but now that team has only two drivers for the current season.

The last time Busch won a race was at the 2022 AdventHealth 400, that was his only win of the 2022 season that he fell short due to injury.

Why is Kurt Busch not racing in the 2023 NASCAR season?

Busch will be unavailable for most of the 2023 season due to a 2022 injury, he suffered a concussion in a turn 3 crash during a qualifying session. Due to his injury last season, Busch announced that he would not be available full-time for the 2023 season.

The only time Busch won a NASCAR Cup Series was in 2004, during which time he was a Roush Racing team driver with the No. 97, he won that season in a FORD.

The 2022 season was the first time that Busch had to cut his season due to injury, he had never been through that type of situation since 2000.