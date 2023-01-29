Novak Djokovic is champion again at the Australian Open 2023. Read here to check out how many Grand Slams he has won during his brilliant career.

Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest tennis players ever. There's absolutely no doubt about it. In the Golden Era of the sport, alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Djokovic climbed all his way to the top as part of the memorable Big Three. We'll never see something like that again.

After he was banned last year to participate in Melbourne, Novak Djokovic just dominated the Australian Open 2023. During the entire tournament, Djokovic only lost one set. That occured, surprisingly, against Enzo Couacaud in the second round. He cruised over all the important names he faced: Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev or Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Now, after his tenth win at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic is considered by many as the greatest tennis player in history. The numbers speak for themselves. Read here to find out how many Grand Slams has Novak Djokovic won during his illustrious career.

How many Grand Slams has Novak Djokovic won?

After his victory in the Australian Open 2023, Novak Djokovic has won 22 Grand Slams during his career. Now, he shares the men's singles record with Rafael Nadal. Roger Federer is third with 20 titles and Pete Sampras is fourth with 14.

Novak Djokovic has won ten times the Australian Open, two times Roland Garros, seven times Wimbledon and three times the US Open. The Serbian is 35-years old and, as the new number one ranked player in the world, the chances are really high for him to break the record on 2023.

Overall, in the Open Era, Serena Williams leads with 23 Grand Slams won followed by Novak Djokovic (22), Steffi Graf (22), Rafael Nadal (22) and Roger Federer (20). It's important to remember that Margaret Court won 24 Grand Slams, but only 11 of them where conquered during the Open Era.