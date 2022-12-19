South Alabama take on WKU at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the 2022 New Orleans Bowl. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

South Alabama vs WKU: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama and WKU meet in the 2022 New Orleans Bowl. This game will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Huskies had flashes throughout the season but it was never enough.. The Jaguars could close this year with a nice winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Jaguars settled for the co-championship in the Sun Belt's West Division, winning seven of eight conference games to close out the season at 10-2 overall.

The Hilltoppers did not win any titles during the 2022 season, but they too had winning records at 6-2 (C-USA) and 8-5 overall. The last game in November was a win for the Hilltoppers against Florida Atlantic 32-31 (OT).

South Alabama vs WKU: Date

South Alabama and WKU play for the 2022 New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday, December 21 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Both teams had good seasons but the Jaguars were more impressive this year.

South Alabama vs WKU: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch South Alabama vs WKU at the 2022 New Orleans Bowl

This game for the 2022 New Orleans Bowl, South Alabama and WKU at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Wednesday, December 21, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN