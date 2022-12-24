Utah State will play against Memphis in a 2022 NCAA Football season game. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Utah State Aggies and Memphis Tigers will face each other in a 2022 NCAA Football game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. Remember that if you want to enjoy of all the action of this match in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

A more than interesting game will ensue when the Aggies face the Tigers, as both are coming off losses and looking to bounce back. On the home side, they have a win/loss record of 6-6 overall, and are third in the Mountain West Conference at 5-3. The Aggies average 23.3 points per game and allow 30.6.

That certainly give a huge advantage over their rivals in this football game, the visitors Memphis Tigers, who are averaging 35.1 points per game and allowing 27.3. In the American Athletic Conference, they are in 8th place with a balance of 3-5, although in the overall they record is 6-6.

Utah State vs Memphis: Date

This college football game between Utah State and Memphis, will take place at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas this Tuesday, December 27 at 3:15 PM (ET).

Utah State vs Memphis: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Utah State vs Memphis

The game between Utah State and Memphis for the 2022 NCAA Football College season will take place this Tuesday, December 27 at 3:15 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: ESPN.

