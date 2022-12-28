Washington will take on Texas in the Alamo Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at the Alamodome, in San Antonio, Texas. Find out more about the predictions, odds, and how to watch it on TV or live stream online for free.

Washington vs Texas: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Alamo Bowl in the US

The 2022 NCAA College Football Season will end in the Alamo Bowl for these teams. Washington and Texas will clash at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Read along to know more about the teams, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

Washington were a team of streaks this season. They began with four wins in a row that were followed by two losses, but now they get to this match in a great way. The Huskies currently carry six victories that made them close out the year very well. Their 10-2 overall record has them as a tough rival.

Texas had inconsistencies in the start of the campaign with a 2-2 mark that definitely slowed them down. They could have been much better than at 8-4 otherwise given how they are finishing. The Longhorns won three out of their last four matchups, being that defeat only vs the semifinalists TCU.

Washington vs Texas: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 29, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Washington vs Texas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Washington vs Texas: Storylines

Something that highlights this possibility for both institutions is that they are returning to a postseason game after missing out last year. The Texas Longhorns have been in 57 matchups of this kind, with a 31-24-2 mark. For the Washington Huskies, they haven’t played in this time of the season since 2019.

The 2022 Alamo Bowl won’t be the first time these teams faced each other. It will actually be the fifth game between them. This series is led by the Texas Longhorns with a 3-1 record. Their last clash was a 2001 win of Texas over Washington.

How to watch Washington vs Texas in the US

Washington will go up against Texas in the Alamo Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Thursday, December 29. The game will be available in the US on ESPN.

Washington vs Texas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a very even game with the Texas Longhorns being favored by 3.5 points. According to BetMGM, the Texas Longhorns are at -105 to cover the spread or -161 for a win by any score. The Washington Huskies are at -115 against the spread or +135 if they get the victory by any margin. The over/under for this game was established at 67.5 points, with both at -110 .

