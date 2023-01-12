Get ready! Tonight will be the opening ceremony of the much-anticipated 2023 FISU Winter World University Games in Lake Placid and it's time to kick off the new season. Here, check out how to watch the event online in the US.

Opening ceremonies are usually one of the most important parts of the events and also one of the ones that take the most preparation. The day has finally arrived and it's time for the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games to take place. The 11-day international competition combines several high-level sports, along with other educational and cultural activities.

These are held Lake Placid and some nearby towns. During 2018, it was former Governor Mario Cuomo, announced that the village in New York was selected to host this year's sporting event and that he hopes to showcase the city and North Country to an international audience.

Those who are eligible to enter range in age from 17 to 25 years old. This is the third time that the United States is one of the organizers of the World University Games, as it was previously in 1972 (for the first time) hosted by Lake Placid for the Winter Games and for the second time in 1993, hosted by Buffalo for the Summer Games.

How to watch the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games Opening Ceremony

This year, the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid will begin and conclude at the Olympic Center's Herb Brooks Arena, which hosts the "Miracle on Ice". The event is scheduled to begin Thursday, Jan. 12 and conclude Sunday, Jan. 22. The ceremony will be broadcast on fuboTV, which is providing a one-week free trial in the United States.

As happens every two years, the ceremonies aim to honor and celebrate all the athletes and the history of the chosen venue, in this case New York, through multiple creative presentations that highlight the winter. They also often showcase the achievements of the competitors and highlight their nationalities.

The presentation event will begin at 7 PM and will run until 9:30 PM. In case you have tickets to attend the ceremony, remember that the address is Olympic Center: 1980 Rink, 2634 Main St, Lake Placid, NY 12946. If you haven't gotten tickets yet, you can get them via vivenu.com/event/opening-ceremonies-bxvn and they start at 45,00 US$.