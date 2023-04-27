Carlos Alcaraz will clash with Emil Ruusuvuori at Manolo Santana Stadium in the second round of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Alcaraz starts the tournament as the main candidate for multiple reasons. The withdrawals of Novak Djovokic and Rafael Nadal certainly help him, but his performances have been incredible. Their recent appearance saw him winning the ATP 500 of Barcelona by defeating Stefanos Tistsipas in the final with a 6-3; 6-4.

Ruusuvuori needs the perfect game to try to compete with this opponent. The good thing for him is that he has begun with a great win in a very fought match. His 7-6 (6); 7-6 (4) victory over Ugo Humbert should give him enough confidence. Another important factor is that he won the only time they faced each other.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Emil Ruusuvuori be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 this Friday, April 28. The game will be played at Manolo Santana Stadium.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Emil Ruusuvuori: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 AM

CT: 9 AM

MT: 8 AM

PT: 7 AM

*Estimated

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Emil Ruusuvuori in the US

The game between Carlos Alcaraz and Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.