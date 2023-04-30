Carlos Alcaraz will face Grigor Dimitrov at Manolo Santana Stadium in the third round of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 will have a home player like Carlos Alcaraz clashing with Grigor Dimitrov. This third-round game will take place at Manolo Santana Stadium. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov online free in the US on Fubo]

Alcaraz began his journey as the clear favorite. He was already poised to be a natural candidate, but not having Novak Djovokic and Rafael Nadal in the draw separated him from the rest even more. The Spaniard won the ATP 500 of Barcelona last week and started with another victory. It was a 2-6; 6-4; 6-2 over Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round.

Dimitrov is always a dangerous player for all the talent he has. He also skipped the initial round, although his opening game wasn’t easy despite finishing it in two sets. The Bulgarian moved on with a 7-6 (6); 7-6 (2) vs Gregoire Barrere. In the head-to-head Alcaraz is 1-0 ahead of Dimitrov following a 6-1; 6-3 in last year’s Paris Masters 1000.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 this Sunday, April 30. The game will be played at Manolo Santana Stadium.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

*Not before

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov in the US

The game between Carlos Alcaraz and Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.