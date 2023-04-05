The Augusta National Golf Club will be the center of the sport yet again for the 2023 Masters Tournament. Check out how to watch the whole championship on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 Masters Tournament promises a lot of emotion as it always does. Those four days pure of thrilling action at the Augusta National Golf Club are here. Read along to know more about the dates, times and TV channels to watch or live stream the whole event for free.

[Watch The Masters Tournament 2023 online free in the US on Fubo]

There is plenty of expectation surrounding The Masters for everything that is at stake. This will be the 86th edition of the first Major of the year, and the defending champion will be there. In fact, 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler starts as the main favorite.

But there will be other storylines to track throughout the weekend. Someone that won’t go unnoticed is Tiger Woods. It remains to be seen how far he will make it, although Woods is the player that most fans are going to follow in Augusta.

When will The Masters Tournament 2023 be played?

The Masters Tournament 2023 will begin this Thursday, April 6. Therefore, the final round of The Masters will be played next Sunday, April 9.

The Masters Tournament 2023: Time by State in the US

Round 1 - April 6

ET: 7:45 AM

CT: 6:45 AM

MT: 5:45 AM

PT: 4:45 AM

Round 2 - April 7

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

Round 3 - April 8

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Round 4 - April 9

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch The Masters Tournament 2023 in the US

The Masters Tournament 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Paramount+, ESPN, CBS, and Masters.com are the other options.