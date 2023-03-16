Montana State will play against Kansas State in March Madness 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Montana State meet Kansas State in March Madness 2023. The game of the first round in the East Region will be played at Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina on Friday, March 17. Here you can find the starting time and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

[Watch Montana State vs Kansas State online free in the US on FuboTV]

Montana State want to be one of the huge surprises in March Madness. Danny Sprinkle's squad finished with a 25-9 record and won the Big Sky tournament. The Bobcats are on an eight-game winning streak and have 13 victories in their last 14 games. Though Kansas State are a different type of challenge, Montana State are ready for everything.

Kansas State are huge 8-point favorites against Montana State. Keyontae Johnson has been sensational for the Wildcats averaging almost 18 points and 7 rebounds per game. Kansas State had an impressive 23-9 record during the season, but were stunned by TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament.

Montana State vs Kansas State: Starting Time

The Montana State Bobcats clash with the Kentucky Wildcats in the East Region of March Madness 2023. The first-round game is scheduled for Friday, March 17th at 9:40 PM (ET) and will be played at Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina.

Montana State vs Kansas State: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The game between the Montana State and Kansas State will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss this thrilling matchup of March Madness 2023 in the United States is CBS.