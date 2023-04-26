It is almost time for the 2023 PGA Tour Mexico Open. Find out here when it will take place and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The 2023 Mexican Open is set to begin, and it is the most prominent golf tournament in the nation. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this tournament in the US.

Throughout the Americas, the PGA Tour organizes professional golf tournaments. It's responsible for running the majority of tournaments on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, and Korn Ferry Tour, the three major yearly tournament series in the sport of golf.

Since its inception 79 years ago in 1944 at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, it has been a part of the Tour de las Americas, with co-sanctioning from the European Challenge Tour in 2004 and 2006. With a $7,300,000 prize pool and 500 FedEx Cup points for the victor, it joined the PGA Tour in 2022.

When will the PGA Tour Mexico Open 2023 be held?

The PGA Tour Mexico Open 2023 will start on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Vidanta Vallarta, in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, and end on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

PGA Tour Mexico Open 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:45 AM

CT: 7:45 AM

MT: 6:45 AM

PT: 5:45 AM

How to watch the PGA Tour Mexico Open 2023

The draw for the 2023 PGA Tour Mexico Open will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.