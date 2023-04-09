Jon Rahm is one of the favorites to win the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Read here to find out what country is he from.

The 87th edition of the Masters Tournament has been extraordinary at Augusta National Golf Club. Names such as Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth are fighting to claim the green jacket in a very crowded leaderboard.

Jon Rahm arrived to the 2023 Masters as one of the favorites already with three victories this season: Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express at La Quinta and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

Jon Rahm is also trying to claim back the No.1 spot in the World Golf Ranking in which he's just behind Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Read here to find out Rahm's nationality.

2023 Masters Tournament: What is the home country of Jon Rahm?

Jon Rahm was born on November 10, 1994 at the city of Barrika in Spain. Rahm became the first Spanish golfer to win the US Open in 2021 at Torrey Pines with a spectacular performance beating players like Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa.

He's trying to become the fourth player from Spain to win the Masters tournament after Severiano Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia and Jose Maria Olazabal. Jon Rahm has ten victories in the PGA Tour and nine in the European tour.

Jon Rahm's best finish at the Masters tournament was 4th place in the 2018 edition. He was behind Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. He's one of the favorites at Augusta National Golf Club.