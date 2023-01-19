The Polynesian Bowl is a game featuring the best talent in high school football last season. There are 100 players in their senior years that will be a part of this match in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in the US.

The Polynesian Bowl will have another edition taking place in Honolulu, Hawai’i, as always. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

This game is a sort of all-star match for high school players that were impressive last year. Even though it only started in 2017, now represents a very good possibility for the young stars before they go to college. There will be 100 participants with the characteristic of everyone being in their senior season as a requirement.

It will also have renown names as the coaches. Former NFL coach Romeo Crennel will lead Team Makai and longtime coach of Georgia Mark Richt will do that for Team Mauka in this clash. For this event the place to be the host is Kūnuiākea Stadium.

Polynesian Bowl: Date

The Polynesian Bowl will take place this Friday, January 20. The game will be played at Kūnuiākea Stadium.

Polynesian Bowl: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

How to watch the Polynesian Bowl in the US

The Polynesian Bowl will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other option is NFL Network.