What happens if Team USA win, tie or lose vs Canada in 2025 4 Nations Face-Off final?

Team USA will go up against Team Canada on Thursday night at TD Garden as the historic rivals meet in the final stage of the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off, the in-season best-on-best tournament organized by the NHL.

The Stars and Stripes reached the decisive instance thanks to victories over Finland and Canada during the tournament’s Round Robin. Despite a 2-1 loss against Sweden, Team USA finished the group stage round with 6 points, which secured their spot in the Championship Game in Boston.

The True North’s path to the Final was a bit shakier, as Canada opened the tournament with an overtime 4-3 win over Sweden, which gave them 2 points, but fell in regulation to the USA by a score of 3-1. This led to a do-or-die situation for the Maple Leaf, as they had to defeat Finland in regulation during the last group stage game to advance to the Final.

Regardless, Team Canada did just that with a nail-biting 5-3 triumph, sending them through to a rematch with the US on the biggest stage and on American soil. Aiming for revenge, Canada walks into TD Garden in Boston, with three possible outcomes for the game.

Auston Matthews #34 of Team USA prepares to play against Team Finland in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on February 13, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

What happens if Team USA wins against Canada?

If the USA defeats Canada during the 4 Nations Final, the Americans will be crowned champions on their home rink, in front of a jam-packed TD Garden. It would be Team USA’s first championship since 1996, when they struck gold in the World Cup of Hockey.

If the Americans win, Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk would join their father, Keith Tkachuk (1996 World Cup of Hockey champion), forming a prestigious club of father-and-sons to win an international tournament with Team USA.

What happens if the USA and Canada tie?

If the score between the USA and Canada is tied at the end of regulation, the game will head to sudden-death overtime in the same format as the NHL during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Though tied games during the Round Robin were played 3-on-3 in a ten-minute period, the Championship Game matchup between the USA and Canada will feature overtime in the typical 5-on-5 format with 20-minute periods. The first team to score wins the game and becomes the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off champion.

Team USA reacts to their 2-1 loss to Team Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at TD Garden on February 17, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

If the game is still tied at the end of the first overtime period, additional periods will be played until a winner emerges. There will be no shootout to decide the champion.

What happens if the USA loses to Canada?

If the United States lose to Canada in the 4 Nations Final, the Canadians will be crowned champions, winning their first major tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. The USA’s victory over Canada during the Round Robin won’t have any bearing on the Final, as it’s a whole new game in typical do-or-die, win-or-go-home fashion.

Moreover, if Team Canada defeats Team USA, legendary captain Sidney Crosby would hoist his fifth major championship with his home country, adding to his impeccable resume, which includes 2 Olympic gold medals (2010 and 2014), the 2015 IIHF World Championship, and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.