On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers announced that Andy Dalton will return to the team for the next two years. In response to this development, the veteran quarterback has sent a clear message to Bryce Young regarding their future together.

When the Panthers drafted Bryce Young in 2023, they expected him to step up as their franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, he has yet to meet those expectations.

During the 2024 NFL season, Young was benched in favor of Andy Dalton. The former Alabama standout eventually regained his starting role, but with Dalton returning, the veteran has made it clear where he stands in the locker room.

Andy Dalton sends a message to Bryce Young about their future with the Panthers

Last season, Bryce Young experienced a rollercoaster of emotions. He went from being the team’s starter to being benched and then reclaiming his role in just a few weeks. His struggles have raised doubts about his long-term future in Carolina.

After a rough start to the 2024 season, the Panthers decided to bench Young in favor of Dalton. The veteran played well initially, but a hand injury sidelined him, forcing the team to turn back to Young.

The former No. 1 overall pick finished the season on a strong note, leading many to believe the Panthers would not bring Dalton back for 2025. However, the team announced his return on a two-year deal—a clear indication that Young’s starting role is not guaranteed.

Following his contract extension, Dalton has been brutally honest about his role with the team. He hinted that he is comfortable mentoring Young, as the Panthers continue building around their young quarterback.

Bryce Young, quarterback of the Carolina Panthers

“I think the trajectory of this team is trending in the right direction, and you want to be a part of it,” Dalton said, via the team’s website. “From when it wasn’t as easy to win games and to see where it’s going to go and to feel where it’s going to go. The right people are here, and they’re going to keep adding to it, so it’s something that I didn’t want to just be part of at the beginning of it and then be away and then see the success and see where it goes. But now I want to be part of the whole building of this thing.”

Are the Panthers considering trading Bryce Young?

During the early struggles of the 2024 season, rumors surfaced that the Panthers were considering trading Bryce Young. However, his improved performance down the stretch silenced that speculation, and he is expected to start in 2025.

Despite Young’s progress, the Panthers remain cautious. Reports suggest that he will be evaluated closely in the upcoming season, and if he fails to lead the team to success, Carolina may explore trade options to move on from him.