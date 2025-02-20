The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the 2025 season as the team to beat. As reigning World Series champions, they’ll need a strong showing to defend their title, with every other franchise eager to knock them off. Among the key storylines in spring training is the highly anticipated arrival of Roki Sasaki, who recently shared the mound with Shohei Ohtani for the first time. The Japanese pitching sensation spoke about the experience of playing alongside the two-way superstar.

Opinions on how Sasaki will perform in his first MLB season are mixed. The 22-year-old arrives with high expectations after drawing significant interest from multiple teams. While his velocity and stats from Japan are impressive, the transition to Major League Baseball presents an entirely new challenge.

Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto played a crucial role in Sasaki’s recruitment, and their presence could be instrumental in his adaptation. Having experienced the transition themselves, they provide a unique support system, helping him navigate both the language barrier and the adjustments required to succeed at the highest level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a recent practice, Sasaki shared his thoughts on working alongside his fellow countrymen. He acknowledged the impact of Ohtani and Yamamoto in his early days with the Dodgers and how their guidance is helping him settle in. “They’ve been really helpful in guiding me through things I don’t know about,” Sasaki said. “As games start, there will be even more of those things, so being able to talk to them will be really valuable.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers swings the bat during workouts at Camelback Ranch on February 14, 2024

Advertisement

Dodgers GM shares thoughts on Sasaki’s arrival

There’s already plenty of excitement surrounding Sasaki at Dodgers spring training. Manager Dave Roberts was among the first to weigh in on the highly touted Japanese pitcher, commenting on his initial bullpen sessions. Following Roberts, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes also shared his thoughts on Sasaki’s arrival.

Advertisement

see also Roki Sasaki reportedly set for unrestricted MLB season with Dodgers in 2025

“A lot of years of scouting and hard work went into this… He has the potential to be another ace-caliber pitcher for us,” Gomes said. After extensive negotiations in Japan, the Dodgers front office successfully convinced Sasaki to sign with Los Angeles despite strong interest from multiple MLB teams.

Advertisement

Ohtani weighs in on Sasaki’s transition

Shohei Ohtani also spoke to the media following practice, offering his perspective on Sasaki’s transition to Major League Baseball. The two-time MVP addressed the buzz surrounding his fellow countryman and his early impressions of him in camp.

“I didn’t give him any special advice. I think the most important thing is for him to enjoy this environment—that will be key to adapting here,” Ohtani said. “I did see him on the mound throwing in front of the crowd yesterday, and I thought it was great.”

Advertisement