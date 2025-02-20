Trending topics:
Tennis

Why do tennis players change balls so often? The reason behind the rule

Every few games, tennis players ask for new balls as if they were a sacred talisman. It’s not a whim, it’s science: wear and tear changes everything, and that’s something that can’t be allowed on the court.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

A ball kid passes a towel to Rafael Nadal as he and Roger Federer of Switzerland walk back to their chairs before a change of serve in their Men's Singles semi-final match against Roger Federer in 2019.
© Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesA ball kid passes a towel to Rafael Nadal as he and Roger Federer of Switzerland walk back to their chairs before a change of serve in their Men's Singles semi-final match against Roger Federer in 2019.

Imagine playing a tennis match with a worn-out ball—no longer bouncing the same way, losing speed, lacking that spark that makes it unpredictable and exciting… Many of the most memorable matches wouldn’t have been the same.

In professional tennis, where every shot can determine the fate of a tournament, ball quality is not a minor detail but a matter of millimeter precision. That’s why players change balls with an almost ritualistic frequency.

But what makes a new ball so special? The answer lies in the felt and internal pressure, two factors that determine its performance. In such a strategic sport, the ITF has placed great emphasis on this aspect.

Advertisement

Why do tennis players change balls so often?

Tennis players change balls frequently because, with use, they lose their original properties. With each hit, the felt covering wears down, affecting speed, bounce and the ability to generate spin.

A detailed view as a ball kid lays out tennis balls during a ball change during Day five of The Championships – Wimbledon 2019. (Source: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

A detailed view as a ball kid lays out tennis balls during a ball change during Day five of The Championships – Wimbledon 2019. (Source: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Advertisement

To ensure that the game remains fair and consistent, the International Tennis Federation’s regulations state that balls are changed for the first time after seven games and then every nine games.

This allows players to compete under optimal conditions, preventing the quality of the match from being affected by worn-out balls. Additionally, factors such as humidity, temperature, and court surface can accelerate deterioration.

Advertisement

Regular ball changes ensure that players’ performance is not impacted by the condition of the equipment. Typically, they have ball kids for this, who provide them with several balls at a time.

ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro

    ALSO READ

    NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian announces big change to Arch Manning’s Longhorns ahead of 2025 season
    College Football

    NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian announces big change to Arch Manning’s Longhorns ahead of 2025 season

    Travis Kelce is leaning toward retirement decision with Chiefs after Super Bowl
    NFL

    Travis Kelce is leaning toward retirement decision with Chiefs after Super Bowl

    He was the first World No. 1 ever, was known as tennis’ ‘bad boy’ and had a clash with Serena Williams
    Tennis

    He was the first World No. 1 ever, was known as tennis’ ‘bad boy’ and had a clash with Serena Williams

    What happens if Team USA win, tie or lose vs Canada in 2025 4 Nations Face-Off final?
    NHL

    What happens if Team USA win, tie or lose vs Canada in 2025 4 Nations Face-Off final?

    Better Collective Logo