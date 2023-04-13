Taylor Fritz will take on Jiri Lehecka in the round of 16 of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The round of 16 of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 will have an American taking part in it. This player is going to be Taylor Fritz clashing with Jiri Lehecka. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka online free in the US on Fubo]

Fritz earned the benefit of having a bye in the first round, but his opening match at Monte-Carlo wasn’t easy. The opponent was three-time Grand Slam champion Stanislas Wawrinka. Despite the American defeated the Swiss in straight sets, it was a fought match that opened with a tie break before ending 7-6 (10); 6-2.

Lehecka instead had to play two matchups until now. The Czech arrives in rhythm following victories against worthy opponents. He beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-1; 7-5 in the first round and then eliminated Grigor Dimitrov with a 7-6 (4); 6-4. The head-to-head favors Fritz thanks to a win over Lehecka at the United Cup in December.

When will Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka be played?

Taylor Fritz will play vs Jiri Lehecka in the round of 16 of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 this Thursday, April 13. The game will be played at Court des Princes.

Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:40 AM

CT: 6:40 AM

MT: 5:40 AM

PT: 4:40 AM

*Times are estimated

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka in the US

The game between Taylor Fritz and Jiri Lehecka in the round of 16 of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis TV is the other option.