Toronto Maple Leafs take on Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs the Tampa Bay Lightning online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning meet in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This game will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto . The home team knows what it is to win counting visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this Stanley Cup Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning online free in the US on Fubo]

The Maple Leafs finished the regular season as the second best Atlantic Division team with a 50-21 record, making them one of four Eastern Conference teams to win fifty or more games in the current season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning finished the regular season one spot lower than the Maple Leafs, they had a record of 46-30 overall.

When will Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning be played?

Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning play for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, April 18 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto . This will be one of the tightest games of the second day of the playoffs.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning in the US

This game for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Tuesday, April 18, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Bally Sports Sun, CBC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Bally Sports Ohio.