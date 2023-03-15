In March Madness 2023, West Virginia will play against Maryland. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

In March Madness 2023, West Virginia will face Maryland. The first-round game of the South Region will be played at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday, March 16th. Here you can find the starting time and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

West Virginia finished the season with a 19-14 record in the 16th year of Bob Huggins as head coach of the team. The Mountaineers arrive to March Madness after being eliminated just a few days ago by Kansas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament. However, they're 2.5-point favorites to advance.

On the other side, Maryland finished fifth in the Big Ten Conference standings and had an overall record of 21-12. This March Madness will be a major challenge for the Terrapins in the first year as head coach for Kevin Willard. At the Big Ten tournament, Maryland had a very disappointing performance losing against Indiana early in the quarterfinals.

West Virginia vs Maryland: Starting Time

In the start of March Madness 2023 in the South Region, West Virginia are scheduled to play against Maryland on Thursday, March 16th at 12:15 PM (ET). The game of the first round will be held at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

West Virginia vs Maryland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The South Region's matchup between West Virginia and Maryland will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss this March Madness game in the United States is CBS.