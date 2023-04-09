The USFL is not trying to replace the NFL, that's almost impossible, but the USFL is here to offer more football during the offseason. Check here the USFL meaning.

The 2023 USFL promises to be a season as interesting as the previous one, football fans are eager and ready to support the league.

Last season was considered a good one despite the fact that the USFL was out of action for decades and two leagues, the XFL and USFL, were not expected to re-emerge in the same year to compete with the NFL.

The USFL will be played after the XFL ends in what is known as the last window of 'spring football' or simply the NFL Offseason.

What does USFL stand for?

USFL means United States Football League, it's a pretty simple name and easy to remember, plus the USFL logo has a United States flag theme.

The first game of the 2023 USFL season will be played on April 15, the regular season will offer a total of 40 games over 10 weeks, four games on weekends.

The league is made up of only 8 teams, some new teams were expected to join in the 2023 season but the expansion did not happen as some expected.