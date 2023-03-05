It seems that Chase Elliot will not return to the Cup Series after he suffered an injury that will keep him away from the racing tracks for a while. Check here to check what happened to Elliot.

The 2022 racing season was relatively good for Elliot with 6 wins, most of those wins during the Nascar Cup Series and one during the SRX Series.

Elliot was supposed to be a key driver during the 2023 season but it all ended badly for him due to a Snowboarding accident in Colorado.

The 2023 Nascar Cup Series kicked off on February 5 with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, that race was a win for Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota).

What happened to Chase Elliot during a snowboarding accident in Colorado?

Unfortunately Chase Elliot fractured his tibia while snowboarding, the accident occurred on Friday March 3 in Colorado. He underwent surgery that same day in the afternoon.

Jeff Andrews, Hendrick Motorsports team president said: "For Mr. Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports, the most important thing is Chase's health and his well-being. We'll work with him on that timeline,"

Josh Berry will fill in for Elliot while he recovers, during the most recent race, the 2023 Pala Casino 400, Hendrick Motorsports team finished in 4th position and they got 7 points.