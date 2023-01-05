Stetson is one of the few 'old guys' capable of winning a College Football Playoff as a player, but under legal terms Bennett has the right to play in the NCAA and attend UGA.

Why is an old player like Stetson Bennett allowed to play for the Bulldogs?

Stetson Bennett won the 2022 College Football Playoff as the quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs, but he was not the starter that year, rather a series of things happened for Bennett to become the undisputed starter.

After the 2021 season some thought it was the end of Bennett playing for the Georgia Bulldogs, it is likely that he retired as Stetson was in his fifth year playing for UGA.

But Kirby Smart had other plans, he wanted Stetson for one more season, the Bulldogs wanted to defend their National title and the only way was with their old quarterback.

Why can Stetson Bennett play for UGA at 25?

Bennett is not the oldest college football player to have played in the NCAA, that honor belongs to Alan Moore who played for the Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama.

Stetson can play a sixth year (eligibility) thanks to the fact that he opted out (redshirted) during 2020 (due to covid start), that year does not count within his eligibility thanks to a new NCAA rule that says: (years are also included of ineligibility due to injuries)

“All student-athletes whose 2020-2021 season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will now get 6 years to compete in 4 full seasons of their sport in college. Traditionally, there is a 5-year clock for athletes to play 4 years.”

Can Stetson Bennett play in 2023 for the Georgia Bulldogs?

No, since he is playing his last year (sixth) with UGA and therefore will not be able to make the team next season due to NCAA rules. The only way Bennett can play football in 2023 is if he joins an NFL team.