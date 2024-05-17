The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a very tough road trying to reach the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh Steelers might have one of the toughest schedules in NFL history

The Pittsburgh Steelers will start a new era with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields competing to be the starting quarterback. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett weren’t the answer.

As a consequence, there’s a new approach for head coach Mike Tomlin. That’s why he hired Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator and drafted three big linemen: Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick.

The message for the NFL clear. They’re going to run the ball a lot with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren trying to open the play action for a veteran player like Wilson. If the defense maintains a high level, that could be a recipe for Super Bowl success.

However, the challenge will be massive after the 2024 regular season schedule was officially released. The details of the path for the Steelers are just unbelievable.

Mike Tomlin might have his first losing season in 2024 with Steelers (Getty Images)

Who has the toughest 2024 schedule in the NFL?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the toughest schedule in the NFL considering the expected total wins for their rivals in 2024. Furthermore, the final stretch of the season might be the toughest in history.

Since the division realignment of 2022, no team has ever played all the divisional games after Week 11. That will happen this year with the Steelers’ six matchups with Bengals, Ravens and Browns.

By the way, during that stretch, Pittsburgh also have to face the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. This could produce the first losing season for Mike Tomlin.

Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons (September 8). 1 PM (ET).

Week 2: at Denver Broncos (September 15). 4:25 PM (ET).

Week 3: Los Angeles Chargers (September 22). 1 PM (ET).

Week 4: at Indianapolis Colts (September 29) 1 PM (ET).

Week 5: Dallas Cowboys (October 6). 8:20 PM (ET).

Week 6: at Las Vegas Raiders (October 13). 4:05 PM (ET).

Week 7: New York Jets (October 20). 8:20 PM (ET).

Week 8: New York Giants (October 27). 8:15 PM (ET).

Week 9: Bye.

Week 10: at Washington Commanders (November 10). 1 PM (ET).

Week 11: Baltimore Ravens (November 17). 1 PM (ET).

Week 12: at Cleveland Browns (November 21). 8:15 PM (ET).

Week 13: at Cincinnati Bengals (December 1). 1 PM (ET).

Week 14: Cleveland Browns (December 8). 1 PM (ET).

Week 15: at Philadelphia Eagles (December 15). 4:25 PM (ET).

Week 16: at Baltimore Ravens (December 21). 4:30 PM (ET).

Week 17: Kansas City Chiefs (December 25). 1 PM (ET).

Week 18: Cincinnati Bengals (TBD).