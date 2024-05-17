Xavi Hernandez sparked a big controversy with Joan Laporta and that could cost him the job.

Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona had another disappointing season without trophies. In the Champions League, they had a big advantage against PSG in the quarterfinals, but, a red card for Ronald Araujo produced a debacle.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid absolutely dominated La Liga with an extraordinary roster led by Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. Barcelona had no answer and are currently 14 points behind Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

On January 27th, after a crushing loss against Villarreal, Xavi confirmed he won’t return for the 2024-2025 season. However, due to resurgence in all competitions, Joan Laporta, the club’s president, convinced him to stay.

Now, when everything seemed to be calm with full support for his project, Xavi Hernandez has made very controversial statements that might have broken his relationship with Laporta. This could result in him being out of Barca.

Xavi’s days with Barcelona could be numbered (Getty Images)

Xavi could be fired from FC Barcelona

According to reports from RAC1 and Sport, Joan Laporta was enraged after Xavi’s statements on Wednesday, prior to the match against Almeria in La Liga. The coach warned thousands of fans that the club might not succeed in the near future due to a complicated financial situation.

“We will try to compete against this in the coming years, but Barcelona fans must understand that the situation is very difficult. Very complicated. Not only to compete with Real Madrid, but also in Europe. We still don’t know what we will be able to do. We have to see the bigger picture regarding the financial situation and Fair Play. From there, we will decide.”

As a consequence, Laporta will not renew Xavi Hernandez’s contract for the 2024-2025 season. Despite the fact that a few days ago the continuity of Xavi had been announced, the reports point out that the president felt betrayed by his coach with that statement.

In fact, Laporta decided not to travel with the club for the match at Almeria on Thursday. He chose to stay in Barcelona to talk with other executives and make the final move that, according to Sport, will be communicated next week.