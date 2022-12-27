Wyoming will play against Ohio in the Arizona Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will take place at Arizona Stadium. Find out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this clash in the US.

Wyoming vs Ohio: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream the 2022 Arizona Bowl in the US

The 2022 NCAA College Football Season will finish for these teams with the Arizona Bowl. This game featuring Wyoming and Ohio will be played at Arizona Stadium. Check out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

Wyoming had an inconsistent season that shows in their record. The 7-5 they have so far points to how unreliable they were, especially in the end. They had four wins in a row entering the last part of the year, but they closed out with two consecutive losses. It will be a tough challenge for the Cowboys since they won’t have their starting running back Titus Swen after he was kicked out of the team for disciplinary reasons a month ago.

Ohio were on the opposite side given how well they played lately. Their last appearance was a defeat vs the Toledo Rockets, although the second half of the campaign was exciting for them. After a 2-3 start, they had a seven-game winning streak to be with a 9-4 mark. The Bobcats will be without quarterback Kurtis Rourke following a torn ACL that finished his season in November.

Wyoming vs Ohio: Date

Wyoming will take on Ohio in the Arizona Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Friday, December 30 at 4:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Arizona Stadium.

Wyoming vs Ohio: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Wyoming vs Ohio in the US

The game between Wyoming and Ohio in the Arizona Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on Barstool Sports in the US.