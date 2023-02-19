Between the XFL and the NFL the gap is big, but only in terms of fanbase and money, but also in terms of the rules, in the NFL players can't date cheerleaders, but the XFL has different rules.

The XFL is here to offer the same thing as the NFL, American Football for several weeks but with different rules and a slightly more viewer-friendly format.

The original idea of the XFL was born in 1999 and it was not until 2001 that the league came out to the public, but during that time the league was a failure and did not bear the expected results.

Despite the 2001 failure, the structure of the league remained standing, the rules, the legal terms, and other things that would help found what is today the XFL.

Can XFL players date the Cheerleaders?

So far it is not confirmed, but the original early 2000s idea mentioned that cheerleaders could dress suggestively and they were encouraged to date players. But things were not as the XFL owners at the time thought, an affair between a cheerleader and a player was never heard of.

One of the XFL broadcast team members, Matt Vasgersian, was upset about the 'suggestive' shots of the cheerleaders during the tv broadcast, which caused him to be demoted.

The suggestive 2001 XFL scantily-clad cheerleaders inspired the start of what was once known as the Lingerie Football League, now known as the Legends Football League.