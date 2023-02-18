The XFL, more than a league, is an investment that is worth a lot of money. In 2020, the league was close to disappearing, but a small group of investors came together to buy the rights to the XFL. Check here who they are.

The XFL first emerged in 1999 as a strong competitor to the NFL, but it all fell apart after the inaugural season in 2001 when the league ceased operations due to money problems.

The original idea was very different from what the XFL is today, one of the guys behind the XFL at the beginning of the 21st century was Vince McMahon the man behind the WWE.

After almost 20 years away from the cameras, the XFL tried to be reborn in 2020, but what the new owners did not expect was that the league was going to be hit hard by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Who are the XFL owners?

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale (through RedBird Capital Partners fund) are the current owners of the XFL. They bought the league in 2020 for $15,000,000 million.

The league was supposed to return in 2022, but after multiple announcements and rumors the kickoff date was revealed for February 18, 2023.

All XFL games will be broadcast through the live streaming service FuboTV (7-day free trial), plus the games will be available on five TV channels around the country: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, FX.