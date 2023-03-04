The XFL is giving football fans more action after the NFL season finished. There are some important differences with the main league that separate both organizations. Check out what are the official measurements of the field.

The NFL season ended with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in an electric Super Bowl. That meant football fans have to wait a long time for the new competition to begin, but the XFL has been used a bridge.

There have been three weeks of games already with a lot of people watching. A total of 10 teams are going for the title in a league that seems to be very even. That is one of the things that gave this alternative option some viewers.

The other attribute it has to attract more people to the sport is certain rule changes. For example, there is no kick after a touchdown since it works as the traditional two-point conversation from three different spots. That’s just one of the changes they established.

What is the size of the field in the XFL?

Among multiple rule changes there are some tweaks that NFL fans have asked for and the XFL applied them. Although the main things like the field of play have not been modified. An XFL field size is 100 yards long and 53.3 yards wide, with two 10-yard end-zones.