The XFL has launched on Saturday with a game between the Arlington Renegades and the Vegas Vipers, so there were a lot of people interested. There will be some known names in the league that rise this question to fans. Check out how much do XFL players make.

The XFL was acquired by famous actor Dwayne Johnson after being discontinued by Covid. The timing made it impossible to launch it then, but on Saturday the Arlington Renegades played against the Vegas Vipers in the opening game. Something interesting about this competition is how much the players make.

This is a league that will allow players to stay in the football system if they don’t make it into an NFL roster. It could be a preparation especially for those who are usually on the practice squad to take a leap in the next training camp.

Being played right after the Super Bowl is also a great idea for those football fans who want to watch a match every weekend. Although there will be one big difference between these leagues since the compensation will surely be lower. The XFL will try to compete with the USFL in that regard in the future.

What is the average salary for XFL players?

There will be an obvious gap in talent between the NFL and the XFL. That means of course that the pay will be lower in this league, but it still provides a way of making a living for a lot of people who like the sport. Some quarterbacks are rumored to make around $200.000 dollars, although that is not the reality for most.

The average salary for XFL players is expected to be near $60.000 from training camp to the end of the season, according to ESPN. Those payments are said to be of $5.000 per week, though they will include a $1.000 bonus for each win. Another advantage is the benefits package estimated by the league to be worth $20.000, per Kevin Seifert. Maybe the opportunity to showcase their talent could be the best return for the players.