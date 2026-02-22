Trending topics:
Winter Olympics

Actress Benedetta Porcaroli participated in the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony: What role did she play?

As the curtain fell on the 2026 Winter Olympics, one unexpected name drew attention beyond the athletes. Benedetta Porcaroli stepped into the ceremony’s narrative — but what role did she take on in that global farewell?

By Ariadna Pinheiro

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty ImagesBenedetta Porcaroli attends the 2025 Closing Ceremony red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival

As the 2026 Winter Olympics drew to a close in Verona, familiar faces from sport weren’t the only ones commanding attention. Benedetta Porcaroli stepped into the ceremony with a presence that hinted at something more than a cameo.

Known for her work in Italian cinema and breakout television roles, she has built a reputation for emotional depth and quiet intensity. The Olympic stage, however, offered a different kind of spotlight — global, symbolic and steeped in tradition.

Amid music, choreography and the extinguishing of the flame, her appearance carried narrative weight. The question wasn’t simply why she was there, but what role she was entrusted with on one of the world’s most watched stages.

What did Benedetta Porcaroli do at the closing ceremony?

At the “Beauty in Action” closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Benedetta Porcaroli stood out as more than just a familiar face from screen and stage. Held inside the historic Arena di Verona, the ceremony blended cultural performance with Olympic ritual as it brought the Games to a close.

Benedetta Porcaroli attends Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 (Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Benedetta Porcaroli attends Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 (Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

She was part of the official artistic lineup, appearing alongside figures like ballet star Roberto Bolle, singer Achille Lauro and DJ Gabry Ponte in a multifaceted program that mixed dance, music and dramatic presence.

Her role wasn’t limited to the traditional parade of athletes or formalities — she contributed to the ceremony’s storytelling, using her expressive talents to help embody the event’s theme of unity, culture and celebration.

She interacted with the jester who led the tribute to opera and Italian singers. The two were seen greeting each other, and she later appeared enjoying part of the show and the overall experience.

