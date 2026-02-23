Benfica reportedly make bold Prestianni decision despite UEFA Champions League sanction vs Vinicius’ Real Madrid

Gianluca Prestianni won’t play, for the moment, in the UEFA Champions League rematch between Benfica and Real Madrid. Still, the Portuguese team has made a decision as they prepare to face Vinicius Jr‘s side in the second leg of the series.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, “Gianluca Prestianni will travel with the Benfica team to Madrid, where the Eagles play Real Madrid this Wednesday in the second leg of the play-off for access to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.”

Despite being provisionally suspended by UEFA after accusations of Prestianni’s racist remarks against Vinicius Jr, Benfica made a statement where they announced they would appeal the suspension. So, Prestianni traveling to Spain might be a tool to make pressure to UEFA to lift the decision.

Benfica planned the game with Pestrianni in mind

Given that the suspension was made known until today, that means that Jose Mourinho game-planned against Real Madrid having Prestianni on the available squad. Hence, getting this suspension just 48 hours away from the game might affect Benfica in plenty of other areas like tactics.

However, according to A Bola, “Benfica believe they can still count on the player.” This means, for the moment, that Benfica is staying with the plan of playing Prestianni. It remains to be seen if Prestianni would attend the game if the suspension is upheld.

Real Madrid has remained silent as of now

Vinicius Jr.’s side hasn’t said anything yet. Since the statement was released, Real Madrid have uploaded pictures and clips of their preparation for the UEFA Champions League game vs Benfica.

Vinicius hasn’t released any statement yet as this article is being written. In fact, the Brazilian ace hasn’t posted anything on X since 2025. Vini didn’t post anything on Instagram either. Hence, one can assume Real Madrid and Vini are fully focused on their preparation for the second leg.