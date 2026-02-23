Trending topics:
MLB

Anthony McCarron breaks down NY Mets’ 2026 first base battle: Jorge Polanco, Mark Vientos or Brett Baty?

Anthony McCarron has a strong understanding of what the New York Mets are planning with the three players who could be available to cover first base, and he has already identified who might be the perfect fit for the position.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Brett Baty of the New York Mets.
© Getty ImagesBrett Baty of the New York Mets.

Anthony McCarron is typically straightforward in his analysis, and this time he didn’t hesitate to point out that Jorge Polanco could be ahead of Brett Baty and Mark Vientos when it comes to covering first base for the New York Mets heading into the 2026 season, where the team will need solid defense around the diamond.

When asked who will play the most games at first base for the Mets this year, McCarron offered a direct opinion: “I think it’s gonna be Polanco. I know he played 89 games at DH last year in Seattle, but I really feel he is the guy. He’s a switch hitter…” the analyst said on BNNY on SNY.

“The other options are Mark Vientos and Brett Baty. Those guys are not natural first basemen, they are learning the position. Vientos isn’t exactly a run-prevention…” McCarron added, suggesting that David Stearns has emphasized run prevention as more of a priority for the Mets than anything else.

Advertisement

Polanco more productive than Vientos and Baty

Polanco is coming off a season in which he posteda .265 batting average with 125 hits, 26 home runs and 78 RBI, clearly ahead of Baty, who hit .254, and Vientos, who finished at .233 and recently made it clear he’s willing to help the Mets in any way possible in the upcoming season.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

“Jorge Polanco looks pretty smooth at first base during infield drills,” Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated wrote on X. So far, the Mets’ new infielder has earned some praise, but fans are waiting to see if he can carry that over into the regular season.

Former NY Yankees World Series champion stunned by Pete Alonso leaving the NY Mets

see also

Former NY Yankees World Series champion stunned by Pete Alonso leaving the NY Mets

As for how many at-bats Polanco, Baty and Vientos could receive, Carlos Mendoza recently said the former Mariner will get some DH at-bats, which would open the door for Baty and Vientos to get reps at first base.

Advertisement
Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Messi teammate Mac Allister admits two teams might prevent Argentina from repeating World Cup title
Soccer

Messi teammate Mac Allister admits two teams might prevent Argentina from repeating World Cup title

Bedard’s star Blackhawks teammate sends clear message to Team Canada after Team USA wins gold in 2026
NHL

Bedard’s star Blackhawks teammate sends clear message to Team Canada after Team USA wins gold in 2026

Lionel Messi vs Antoine Griezmann? Atletico Madrid star reportedly close to joining Inter Miami’s MLS rivals
Soccer

Lionel Messi vs Antoine Griezmann? Atletico Madrid star reportedly close to joining Inter Miami’s MLS rivals

NY Mets' Soto follows NY Yankees star’s example with bold warning for Ohtani
MLB

NY Mets' Soto follows NY Yankees star’s example with bold warning for Ohtani

Better Collective Logo