NY Mets’ Juan Soto follows NY Yankees star’s example by sending strong warning to Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani

Aiming at Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers seems to be the new trend in the Big Apple. Shortly after New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. made something clear to the Japanese sensation, New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto put Ohtani on notice, too.

In an environment as competitive as MLB, Ohtani must keep his head on a swivel. He now sits on a throne, wearing a jewel-studded crown. While his game and accolades demand respect across the league, they also place a target squarely on his back. Every star in the continent is coming for his seat atop the mountain.

Ohtani is the reigning NL MVP, but once the 2026 MLB season begins, it’s a clean slate for everyone. In that context, Soto delivered a bold message about his MVP expectations.

“[Ohtani] better keep doing what he’s doing because I’m coming,” Soto bluntly stated about the race for the National League’s Most Valuable Player award, via MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Dodgers during MLB Tokyo Series.

Jazz Chisholm warns Ohtani about 50-50 club

Although Chisholm Jr. and the Yankees have no say in Ohtani’s NL MVP pursuit and can’t rain on his parade, the star infielder is still determined to take a milestone away from him—or at least join him on an exclusive MLB list.

“You’re looking at the second one,” Chisholm Jr. confidently said about his pursuit to join the 50-50 club in MLB, via The Athletic.

Ohtani is founding father of the 50-50 club

The 50–50 club was founded by Dodgers star Ohtani, as he achieved what no other MLB player ever had. In the 2024 season, Ohtani slashed 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases. In doing so, he created an exclusive club in MLB history. No other player has ever hit 50+ homers while stealing 50+ bases in a single season.

The fact Ohtani accomplished such a feat when his primary skill set is that of a pitcher only adds to his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the sport. However, the four-time MVP is now being put on notice by Chisholm Jr., as the Yankees’ second baseman looks to shock the world in 2026, a contract year for him.

Ohtani’s threats for the 2026 season both come from the Big Apple. One, Soto, is aiming at his crown, which many believe won’t be up for grabs anytime soon. The other, Chisholm, is staring across the street and into the 50–50 club. If Ohtani isn’t careful, he might witness a cross-league intruder break into that exclusive household, while another star seizes an unguarded throne.

