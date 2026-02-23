Lionel Messi vs Antoine Griezmann? Atletico Madrid star reportedly close to joining Inter Miami’s MLS rivals

Antoine Griezmann and Atletico Madrid could part ways sooner than expected. The French forward, who remains under contract with the Spanish club through June 2027, could become a direct rival for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi in MLS, a league that continues to attract major international stars.

Griezmann is in advanced talks with Orlando City of MLS about finishing his career in Florida. According to Tom Bogert, the franchise’s sporting director and general manager, Ricardo Moreira traveled repeatedly to Madrid to negotiate and attempt to convince “El Principito” to complete an immediate transfer.

In addition, according to Cesar Luis Merlo, discussions are ongoing with Atletico Madrid to purchase his transfer rights and sign him to a three-year contract. The transfer window in the United States closes March 26, and Orlando City remain confident they can complete what would be a marquee signing.

The Florida club holds the player’s discovery rights, giving it priority in MLS. The French forward has never hidden his interest in American sports, publicly declaring himself a particular fan of the NFL and the NBA.

Another possible destination for Griezmann

Other MLS clubs have shown interest in the former Barcelona forward, who last season was linked with a possible move to Los Angeles FC, where his France teammate and friend Hugo Lloris currently plays. After several meetings with Atletico Madrid’s leadership, Griezmann chose to remain in Madrid and extend his contract, a move widely viewed as financial restructuring to spread his salary over additional years.

It appears unlikely that the France international, a World Cup champion with France, will leave Atletico Madrid in the middle of the season, although the offer could remain on the table in the summer. Atletico Madrid are still alive in Copa del Rey, where they moved closer to the final after a 4-0 first-leg win over Barcelona in the semifinals, and they are set to face Club Brugge in the Champions League in a decisive match for a place in the round of 16.

Messi and Griezmann rivalry

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann has been marked by a clear statistical edge for the Argentine, particularly during their years in Spain, where they were also teammates in Barcelona. In direct club matchups, mainly Barcelona against Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, Messi prevails in the majority of meetings. Before leaving Europe, Messi recorded 19 wins, 9 draws and 6 losses against teams featuring Griezmann.

At the international level, the balance was more even and delivered the most emotionally charged moments for both players. The most iconic clash came in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, when Argentina defeated France on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw, securing Messi’s first World Cup title.

However, Griezmann also experienced a moment of triumph against Messi, France’s 4-3 victory over Argentina in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. In that match, “Grizi” scored from the penalty spot and helped eliminate Argentina. Overall, combining club and international competitions, Messi leads the head-to-head record with 20 wins to Griezmann’s 7, and a potential move to MLS could renew that rivalry.