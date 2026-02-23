Pending Sidney Crosby injury update, Penguins confirm return of promising star

Sidney Crosby and Team Canada embarked on a journey to Milano Cortina 2026 in search of gold and a statement victory. Instead, the Canadians will drop anchor back in North America with an injured captain and silver around their necks—if they even choose to wear the hardware. For the average person, winning silver is a dream come true. For Canada, that medal is a constant reminder of how close it came to defeating Team USA, only to fall just short.

Still, with the 2025–26 NHL season set to resume, there is little time to dwell on the life-changing experience across the Atlantic Ocean. Well, there is time—but it’s running out fast. That is especially true for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who were on a mission to secure a Stanley Cup Playoffs berth before the Olympic break. The Pens would love to pick up right where they left off, but everyone in The Burgh knows that’s a tall order—especially if Crosby is set to miss significant time.

Regardless, with or without their captain, the show must go on in the NHL. In that regard, the organization in the City of Bridges has announced the return of a promising youngster to the main roster.

Rookie is called up to Penguins

“Avery Hayes has been recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL),” the Pittsburgh Penguins announced on their social media, via @Penguins.

Avery Hayes in action for the Penguins

Hayes, an undrafted rookie out of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), has appeared in just one NHL game, in which he scored twice. The sample size is extremely small, but the sky-high potential is clearly there for Dan Muse and company to tap into.

Sidney Crosby trending to miss time

Until hearing an official injury update on Crosby from the Penguins, all options will remain on the table. However, it doesn’t take much reading between the lines to realize the call-up likely signals that Crosby will be out of the lineup for a while.

According to reports, the worst-case scenario—a season-ending and potentially career-threatening injury—has been avoided. In that sense, Crosby and the Penguins averted disaster. Still, the fact that the 38-year-old chose to sit out the gold medal game signals he is dealing with a serious issue in his right leg.

Had it been something he could play through, Crosby would have risked it all for his team and teammates. However, as Nathan MacKinnon made a clear statement about Crosby’s absence from the final, Captain Canada had his country’s best interests at heart.

