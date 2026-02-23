Messi teammate Mac Allister admits two teams might prevent Argentina from repeating World Cup title

With just over a month until the Finalissima and the World Cup drawing closer, Alexis Mac Allister analyzed the current state of Argentina. The midfielder acknowledged that the national team, still led by Lionel Messi, remained confident, but he did not hesitate to identify which national teams stood above Argentina at this stage.

He made it clear that Spain arrived at the decisive clash in better form. The Liverpool midfielder praised the level of the European champions and anticipated a “complicated” match. Speaking with streamers Agusneta and Teo D’Elia, the former Boca Juniors player offered an honest assessment of both national teams. “They have very good players, they are in a very good moment and the Finalissima is going to be complicated. We are confident, we are moving forward,” he said.

Mac Allister added that Spain were going through a strong stretch and placed them among the best national teams in the world, alongside France. “Today I see Spain above us,” the midfielder stated. “There is a lot of rivalry with the Spanish. It will be nice to return to Qatar.”

Beyond that match in Doha, Mac Allister also spoke about the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina will attempt to defend the title they won in 2022. “Another World Cup is coming. We are eager. There is excitement, as always, because we are Argentina,” he said. “I think France and Spain are the two best, although we are there as well,” he added, recognizing the level of the world runners-up.

What is next for Argentina

On March 27 at Lusail Stadium, Argentina will face Spain, the reigning European champions. The matchup revives the spirit of the Finalissima that Argentina, led by Lionel Scaloni, won in 2022 against Italy at Wembley Stadium, a defining night for Argentina.

With both national teams among the elite in world soccer, this new edition promises a high-level showdown. Argentina will look to reaffirm their status against Spain, who, according to Mac Allister, enter the match one step ahead.

In addition to serving as a preview of what could unfold at the World Cup, the clash highlights two perspectives. Spain feature a hungry generation seeking to repeat their 2010 triumph, led by young Lamine Yamal, while Argentina aim to defend their crown and deliver another moment of joy not only to their country, but also to their legend, Lionel Messi.